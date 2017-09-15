Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers

From the section

Luke Chambers has only made four appearances for Ipswich this season because of injury

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers could return to action against Bolton.

The defender has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle ligament injury against Millwall last month, but returned to training this week.

Bolton have a number of injury issues, with Derik Osede (groin) and Will Buckley (hamstring) joining Sammy Ameobi, Josh Vela (ankle) and Stephen Darby on the sidelines.

Andrew Taylor (calf) will be given a late fitness test.

