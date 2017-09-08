BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon defeat Carrick at Mourneview
Glenavon defeat Carrick at Mourneview
- From the section Football
Second-half goals from Sammy Clingan and Andrew Mitchell secure a 2-0 victory for the Lurgan Blues in the Premiership game against Carrick Rangers.
The hosts squandered chances before Clingan netted from a penalty and Mitchell curled in from 20 yards.
Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay and Carrick boss David McAlinden reflected on Friday night's encounter.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired