BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Glenavon defeat Carrick at Mourneview

Glenavon defeat Carrick at Mourneview

Second-half goals from Sammy Clingan and Andrew Mitchell secure a 2-0 victory for the Lurgan Blues in the Premiership game against Carrick Rangers.

The hosts squandered chances before Clingan netted from a penalty and Mitchell curled in from 20 yards.

Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay and Carrick boss David McAlinden reflected on Friday night's encounter.

