BBC Sport - Philippe Coutinho 'agrees completely' with being left out for Liverpool at Man City

Klopp omits Coutinho for Man City game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has decided to leave midfielder Philippe Coutinho out of his squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Manchester City.

Klopp adds he has been impressed with new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, saying he "fits really well in the squad and in different line-ups".

