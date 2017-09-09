Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.
Juventus v Chievo
Line-ups
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 4Benatia
- 24Rugani
- 22Asamoah
- 27Sturaro
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 11Douglas Costa
- 9Higuaín
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Cuadrado
- 10Dybala
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 21Höwedes
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- 38Caligara
Chievo
- 70Sorrentino
- 29Cacciatore
- 3Dainelli
- 5Gamberini
- 18Gobbi
- 19Castro
- 8Radovanovic
- 56HetemajBooked at 22mins
- 23Birsa
- 45Inglese
- 20Pucciarelli
Substitutes
- 1Pavoni
- 2Jaroszynski
- 4Rigoni
- 7Garritano
- 9Stepinski
- 11Leris
- 12Cesar
- 14Bani
- 27Depaoli
- 31Pellissier
- 40Tomovic
- 90Seculin
- Referee:
- Michael Fabbri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Dario Dainelli.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Radovanovic.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabrizio Cacciatore.
Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.
Attempt saved. Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valter Birsa.
Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).
Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.
Booking
Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).
Attempt missed. Manuel Pucciarelli (Chievo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valter Birsa.
Goal!
Own Goal by Perparim Hetemaj, Chievo. Juventus 1, Chievo 0.
Hand ball by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).
Attempt missed. Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Perparim Hetemaj.
Attempt blocked. Valter Birsa (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Gobbi.
Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Pucciarelli (Chievo).
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabrizio Cacciatore.
Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.