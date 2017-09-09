Italian Serie A
Juventus1Chievo0

Juventus v Chievo

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 4Benatia
  • 24Rugani
  • 22Asamoah
  • 27Sturaro
  • 5Pjanic
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 9Higuaín
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 10Dybala
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 21Höwedes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 38Caligara

Chievo

  • 70Sorrentino
  • 29Cacciatore
  • 3Dainelli
  • 5Gamberini
  • 18Gobbi
  • 19Castro
  • 8Radovanovic
  • 56HetemajBooked at 22mins
  • 23Birsa
  • 45Inglese
  • 20Pucciarelli

Substitutes

  • 1Pavoni
  • 2Jaroszynski
  • 4Rigoni
  • 7Garritano
  • 9Stepinski
  • 11Leris
  • 12Cesar
  • 14Bani
  • 27Depaoli
  • 31Pellissier
  • 40Tomovic
  • 90Seculin
Referee:
Michael Fabbri

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamChievo
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.

Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Dario Dainelli.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Radovanovic.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabrizio Cacciatore.

Attempt saved. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Corner, Chievo. Conceded by Medhi Benatia.

Attempt saved. Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valter Birsa.

Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).

Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Sorrentino.

Booking

Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).

Attempt missed. Manuel Pucciarelli (Chievo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valter Birsa.

Goal!

Own Goal by Perparim Hetemaj, Chievo. Juventus 1, Chievo 0.

Hand ball by Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo).

Attempt missed. Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Perparim Hetemaj.

Attempt blocked. Valter Birsa (Chievo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Gobbi.

Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manuel Pucciarelli (Chievo).

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).

Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.

Perparim Hetemaj (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Sturaro (Juventus).

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabrizio Cacciatore.

Ivan Radovanovic (Chievo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33008269
2Inter Milan22006156
3Napoli22006246
4Milan22005146
5Sampdoria22004226
6Torino21104134
7SPAL21103214
8Bologna21102114
9Lazio21102114
10Roma210123-13
11Chievo310234-13
12Genoa201124-21
13Hellas Verona201113-21
14Crotone201103-31
15Sassuolo201103-31
16Udinese200235-20
17Benevento200213-20
18Atalanta200214-30
19Cagliari200215-40
20Fiorentina200215-40
View full Italian Serie A table

