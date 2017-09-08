Serie A: Sampdoria's game with Roma postponed

Sampdoria's home game against Genoa in 2015 was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch

Sampdoria's home game against Roma on Saturday has been postponed because of the threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Genoa.

The city council met on Friday and issued an orange weather alert - the second highest warning - closing roads near the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

No date has been given on when the match will be played.

Sampdoria have won both their games this season, while Roma, last season's runners-up, have won one and lost one.