James McFadden signs 'short-term deal' at Queen of the South

McFadden scored a famous winning goal for Scotland against France in 2007

Former Scotland international James McFadden has joined Queen of the South.

The Championship club has announced "a short-term deal" for the 34-year-old, who has played for Motherwell, Everton and Birmingham City.

McFadden scored 15 goals in 48 international appearances, the last of which came in 2010.

He ended last season in his third spell with Motherwell, while acting as assistant manager to Mark McGhee and then Stephen Robinson.

McFadden made six outings as a substitute in the past campaign and has been training with Queens for two months.

He will be in the squad for Saturday's league visit to Livingston.

"His experience will be invaluable, especially for the younger players, but he has come to challenge for a place in the team and at 34 years old we feel he still has a lot to offer," said manager Gary Naysmith, a former Scotland and Everton team-mate of McFadden.