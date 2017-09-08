BBC Sport - Raheem Sterling: 'Zero chance' Man City winger would have joined Arsenal

Sterling to Arsenal? 'No chance'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says there was "zero chance" the club would have used Raheem Sterling as part of any deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

