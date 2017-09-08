Raheem Sterling: 'Zero chance' Man City winger join Arsenal - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City signed Raheem Sterling from Liverpool in July 2015

Manager Pep Guardiola says there was "no chance" Manchester City would have used Raheem Sterling as part of any deal to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal had agreed a £60m deal with City for Sanchez, 28, but it was dependent on them signing Thomas Lemar, who decided to stay at Monaco.

Guardiola said the Gunners had wanted Sterling, 22, as part of the deal for his fellow attacker.

"They talked to me. I said 'zero chance'," said Guardiola.

"We said we would make a cash offer for Alexis. They accepted but they couldn't sign the player they wanted, so he stayed at Arsenal."

Sterling has made three appearances for City so far this season, scoring twice.

He was sent off for celebrating his late winner at Bournemouth before playing twice for England during the international break.