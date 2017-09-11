Champions League - Group B
Celtic19:45Paris SG
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Paris St-Germain

Leigh Griffiths
Leigh Griffiths has five goals so far for Celtic this season, including one in Europe

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Leigh Griffiths is available for Tuesday's Champions League Group B opener against Paris St-Germain.

    Griffiths missed Friday's 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical after taking a knock on international duty with Scotland.

    However, Tuesday's game is likely to come too soon for fellow striker Moussa Dembele, who last played in July.

    PSG prepared for their trip to Glasgow with a 5-1 win away to Metz on Friday.

    Summer signings Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored.

    Neymar
    Neymar has scored four goals in four game since joining PSG

