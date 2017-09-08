Match ends, Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Kylian Mbappe scores on PSG debut in win at Metz
Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut for Paris St-Germain as the Ligue 1 leaders maintained their perfect start to the season with a 5-1 win at Metz.
The 18-year-old - who will cost PSG 180m euros (£165.7m) when he makes his loan move from Monaco permanent next summer - impressed throughout alongside the world's most expensive player Neymar.
But bottom-of-the-table Metz were holding their own at 1-1 until former Tottenham defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto was questionably sent off for fouling Mbappe.
That was the turning point as Mbappe then drilled home from 20 yards to put Unai Emery's side back ahead.
Neymar, Edinson Cavani's second of the game and a tap-in for substitute Lucas added some gloss to the eventual scoreline.
The defeat leaves Metz without a point this season, while champions Monaco have the chance to draw level with PSG at the top when they travel to Nice on Saturday.
Line-ups
Metz
- 16Kawashima
- 25Balliu
- 6Bisevac
- 21Niakhate
- 32Assou-EkottoBooked at 56mins
- 23Philipps
- 26Ribeiro DiasSubstituted forUdolat 61'minutes
- 9RouxSubstituted forFernándezat 76'minutes
- 24Cohade
- 17Dossevi
- 29RivièreSubstituted forNguetteat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Didillon
- 3Diagne
- 5Poblete
- 8Jouffre
- 10Fernández
- 11Nguette
- 12Udol
Paris SG
- 16Areola
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 8MottaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 78'minutes
- 25RabiotSubstituted forNkunkuat 84'minutes
- 23DraxlerBooked at 41mins
- 29Mbappe
- 10Neymar
- 9CavaniSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 2Thiago Silva
- 7Lucas Moura
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 32Dani Alves
- Referee:
- Sébastien Desiage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away12
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 5.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthieu Udol (Metz).
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Iván Balliu (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain).
Mathieu Dossevi (Metz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 5. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint Germain) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt missed. Moussa Niakhate (Metz) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Brian Fernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Christopher Nkunku.
Attempt blocked. Brian Fernández (Metz) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Dossevi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Neymar.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Yuri.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Thiago Motta.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Lucas Moura replaces Edinson Cavani.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Julian Draxler is caught offside.
Offside, Metz. Mathieu Dossevi tries a through ball, but Brian Fernández is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Brian Fernández replaces Nolan Roux.
Goal!
Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 4. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt saved. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Attempt blocked. Chris Philipps (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Dossevi.
Attempt saved. Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Moussa Niakhate.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappe tries a through ball, but Yuri is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Matthieu Udol replaces Cafú.
Offside, Metz. Moussa Niakhate tries a through ball, but Nolan Roux is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Metz 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yuri.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Metz) is shown the red card.