Kylian Mbappe scores on PSG debut in win at Metz

How many goals will Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe score in France this season?

Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut for Paris St-Germain as the Ligue 1 leaders maintained their perfect start to the season with a 5-1 win at Metz.

The 18-year-old - who will cost PSG 180m euros (£165.7m) when he makes his loan move from Monaco permanent next summer - impressed throughout alongside the world's most expensive player Neymar.

But bottom-of-the-table Metz were holding their own at 1-1 until former Tottenham defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto was questionably sent off for fouling Mbappe.

That was the turning point as Mbappe then drilled home from 20 yards to put Unai Emery's side back ahead.

Neymar, Edinson Cavani's second of the game and a tap-in for substitute Lucas added some gloss to the eventual scoreline.

The defeat leaves Metz without a point this season, while champions Monaco have the chance to draw level with PSG at the top when they travel to Nice on Saturday.

