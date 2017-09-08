German Bundesliga
Hamburger SV0RB Leipzig2

Keita scores as Leipzig beat Hamburg

Naby Keita celebrates
Naby Keita (centre) has agreed to join Liverpool next season

Liverpool-bound Naby Keita scored a thumping, long-range goal as RB Leipzig beat Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder, who has agreed to join the Premier League side for a club record £48m fee next season, picked the ball up 30 yards out before smashing a finish into the top corner.

Germany international Timo Werner fired home Leipzig's second goal.

Leipzig make their Champions League debut on Wednesday when they host French Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bor Dortmd22005056
2Bayern Mun22005146
3RB Leipzig32016336
4Hannover22002026
5Hamburger SV32014316
6Hoffenheim21103214
6B Gladbach21103214
8Schalke21012113
9Hertha BSC21012203
10Stuttgart210112-13
11VfL Wolfsburg210113-23
12FC Augsburg201123-11
13Eintracht Frankfurt201101-11
14Bayer Levkn201135-21
15SC Freiburg201114-31
16Mainz 05200202-20
171. FC Köln200214-30
18Werder Bremen200203-30
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired