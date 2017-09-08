Hearts: Arnaud Djoum backs new manager Craig Levein to turn club around

Arnaud Djoum has been at Hearts since September 2015

Arnaud Djoum reckons Craig Levein's extensive experience will help spark a major improvement in the Hearts squad.

Levein, who had been director of football, was named manager following the sacking of head coach Ian Cathro.

"I think he can make a big change in the team, I'm excited to see how it goes," midfielder Djoum said.

"The players will be more focused and concentrated with him because we know he is someone who has a big character and really knows a lot about football."

Hearts struggled under 31-year-old Cathro, who was in his first job as a head coach, and he left the club at the end of the summer after seven months in charge.

Under interim boss Jon Daly, the Jambos earned four points from their first four Premiership games.

Craig Levein was director of football at Hearts for three years before taking over as manager in August 2017

But Djoum expects an upturn in fortunes under Levein, who had spells as manager of Dundee United, Scotland, Leicester and Hearts in the past.

"I have heard a lot of good things about him," 28-year-old Cameroon international Djoum added.

"I heard he has a big temperament, the players have respect for him. So I think he can give a buzz to the team and help players to be better and sharper, and maybe more focused with experience like a football player."

Djoum has just returned from international duty and despite previously expressing a desire to test himself at a higher level, he revealed he did not expect to move on in the summer window.

"When I was away, I knew already that nothing would happen," he said. "So for me it was not a big problem, it was easy to go with my national team and to be focused on the two games."

The Jambos' first match under Levein is against Aberdeen on Saturday at Murrayfield, as the new main stand at Tynecastle is not yet ready.

And Djoum added: "I live close to Murrayfield, just five minutes, so I see the stadium a lot but I had never been inside, so I am excited to play this game.

"When I see the stadium from the outside, it's really massive, and I heard the pitch is very good as well."