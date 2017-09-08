Dominic Ball: Aberdeen signing targets trophies with Dons

Dominic Ball started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but was unable to break into the first team

Dominic Ball is confident he can add to his medal collection during his season-long loan at Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old completed his switch from Rotherham on the last day of the transfer window and is targeting trophies with the side currently sitting top of the Premiership.

"We're in a good position to win trophies, whether it's in the league or in the cups," Ball said.

"From what I've seen, we have a very good squad of players here."

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ball spent a season on loan at Rangers in 2015-16, helping the Ibrox club win the Scottish Championship and the Challenge Cup.

He knows the Premiership will prove a more difficult challenge but is determined to make a positive impact with Derek McInnes' side

"I want to play as many games as I can, play as well as I can and I want to win trophies," he said.

Derek McInnes' side are top of the Premiership with four wins from four games

"I really enjoyed my time in Scotland before.

"When the option came up, it wasn't something I haven't done before [moving to Scotland], but it's a harder challenge in a league higher and the competition is a lot tougher, so I'm looking forward to that."

Ball has played much of his career in defence but has shown himself capable in midfield as well, something he is happy to do for McInnes.

"When the gaffer spoke to me, he said he had signed a lot of attack-minded players, a lot of creative players and sometimes that can leave the defence very open at the back," Ball added.

"So that's what I will bring, a solid defence at the back, whether that's in holding midfield or at the back.

"It's my job to fit in there and get the best out of the team."