Eden Hazard: Chelsea winger back in squad to face Leicester City

Hazard has not played for Chelsea since their FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal in May

Winger Eden Hazard has been included in the Chelsea squad to face Leicester City on Saturday.

Hazard, 26, missed the start of the Blues' season after breaking his ankle while training with Belgium in June.

But he scored in Belgium's World Cup qualifying win over Gibraltar, before a substitute appearance against Greece as his side made the World Cup finals.

Blues manager Antonio Conte said: "I can count on him but I have to decide the right moment and minutes for him."

"I think he's improving a lot," added the Italian. "He worked very strong to be ready and he is an important player for us."

Hazard was instrumental as Chelsea won the Premier League last season, scoring 16 goals in 36 games but also said in June he would "listen" if Real Madrid offered him a deal.

Conte's side have begun the defence of their title with victories over Tottenham and Everton.

Drinkwater also in squad

Chelsea brought in two players on transfer deadline day with defender Davide Zappacosta making the move from Torino and midfielder Danny Drinkwater joining from Leicester City for £35m.

Drinkwater was a key part of the Foxes side that won the Premier League in 2015-16.

He is yet to play this season because of a thigh injury but Conte said the 27-year-old was in the squad to face his former club.

"He's a good buy for us and is working very well but I don't know honestly when he will be ready to play," he added.

"We are working with him and trying to make him in the best physical condition, this week he improved a lot."