Kwame Thomas: Coventry City striker joins Sutton United on one-month loan

Kwame Thomas
Kwame Thomas could make his Sutton United debut against Gateshead

National League side Sutton United have signed Coventry City striker Kwame Thomas on a one-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old scored three times in 14 League One appearances for the Sky Blues last season.

The former England youth international began his career at Derby County, playing four times in the Championship.

He had loan spells with Notts County and Blackpool before joining Coventry in the summer of 2016, signing a two-year contract.

