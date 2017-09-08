Fabien Robert: Aldershot Town bring in Forest Green Rovers midfielder on loan

Fabien Robert
Fabien Robert scored twice at Aldershot for Forest Green last season.

Aldershot Town have signed Forest Green Rovers midfielder Fabien Robert on a one-month loan deal.

The 28-year-old made 23 National League appearances last season as Forest Green won promotion to League Two.

"I think the way they play will suit me. It's a really positive move for me," Robert told Aldershot's official website.

"The team has started really well this season, and I am here to help Aldershot compete for the National League title."

The former France Under-20 international spent the 2015-16 campaign with Swindon Town, playing 35 games in League One, and made 13 appearances in the Championship during a three-month loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in 2012, when he was with Lorient.

