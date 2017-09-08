Fernando Forestieri: Sheffield Wednesday forward sidelined with knee injury

Fernando Forestieri has featured three times this season

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri is to have knee surgery next week that will see him ruled out for at least three months.

The 27-year-old has scored 27 goals in 73 league appearances for the Owls.

"I'm disappointed for him because he wants to play and help the team," boss Carlos Carvalhal told the club website.

"I like him a lot, he can make a big difference but this is the reality and I wish him to come back as soon as possible."