Ben Fox: Burton Albion midfielder joins Solihull Moors on a one-month loan deal

Ben Fox scored in Burton's 2-1 EFL Cup win over Cardiff in August

Burton Albion midfielder Ben Fox has joined National League side Solihull Moors on a one-month loan deal.

Fox, 19, joins Solihull until 7 October and could make his debut for the club against Macclesfield on Saturday.

He has made two EFL Cup appearances for the Brewers this term after spending time on loan with Tamworth last season.

"I have kept an eye on Ben's progress in recent years, especially last season - he is a quality young player," said Solihull manager Liam McDonald.

