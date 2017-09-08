BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho says Man Utd will be 'strong' despite change to transfer window

Man Utd 'powerful' after window change

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says there is a "disadvantage" for Premier League clubs if the transfer window closes before the rest of Europe, but adds his club will remain "strong".

United voted against the proposal, passed on Thursday, for next year's summer window to shut before the 2018-19 Premier League season starts.

READ MORE: Premier League: Transfer window will close before start of season

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho: Man Utd manager says transfer window change will not affect club

Top videos

Video

Man Utd 'powerful' after window change

Video

Stokes' fine 60 ended by Gabriel

Video

'I've wanted to play for Mourinho since I was 11'

Video

Focus predictions: NFL duo predict big win for Man Utd

Video

Hunt makes sensational NFL debut for Chiefs

Video

Lomax try keeps St Helens' play-off hopes alive

Video

Roach removes Malan as England struggle

Video

How to master mountain bike bumps, jumps & berms

Video

'How I climbed the world's hardest cliff'

  • From the section News
Video

Stokes takes career-best six at Lord's

Video

Hope shines through at Homeless World Cup

  • From the section Wales
Video

Frampton rules out McGuigan reconciliation

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired