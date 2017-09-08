BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho says Man Utd will be 'strong' despite change to transfer window
Man Utd 'powerful' after window change
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says there is a "disadvantage" for Premier League clubs if the transfer window closes before the rest of Europe, but adds his club will remain "strong".
United voted against the proposal, passed on Thursday, for next year's summer window to shut before the 2018-19 Premier League season starts.
