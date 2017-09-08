Exeter City's Paul Tisdale wins first manager of the month award after 11 years

It has taken Paul Tisdale 134 months to win the manager of the month award

Football, nowadays, is arguably a more ruthless game than ever before - fail to succeed as a manager, and you soon become yet another sacking statistic.

At the other end of the spectrum Paul Tisdale is the longest-serving boss in the English Football League, winning two promotions with Exeter City and taking them to Wembley on three occasions.

However, only now has he won his very first manager of the month award after leading the Devon club to the top of League Two in August.

It comes after 11 years in charge at St James Park, and after his 11th nomination for the prize.

"It's nice to win anything really," he told BBC Radio Devon. "It's been a long time coming.

"I can't quite work out why it's taken 11 attempts, but then there's a panel that apparently chooses these things and this month they've chosen me."

Tisdale, 44, became Exeter boss in June 2006 and is in talks with the club to further extend his contract.

His side picked up three wins and a draw from their first four league games, and have since beaten Newport to open up a two-point lead at the summit.

"I have to say it [the award] is not something I've coveted before. It's all about where you finish at the end of the year - I'd rather be manager of the year than manager of the month," he added.

"We've had some good performances on the pitch, some good management maybe - dare I say it - and a bit of luck here and there. It all goes into the mix really."