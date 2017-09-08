BBC Sport - Premier League predictions: NFL duo predict big win for Man Utd

Will BBC NFL Show analysts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell be better than Mark Lawrenson in predicting this weekend's Premier League fixtures?

READ MORE: Lawro v BBC NFL Show analysts

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 9th September from 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & app.

