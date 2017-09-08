BBC Sport - Brighton & Hove Albion: Seagulls can compete in Premier League - Chris Hughton
Brighton can compete in Premier League - Hughton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side must be "optimistic & confident" when facing the challenge of Premier League survival this season.
