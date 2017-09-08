Colchester United: Nicke Kabamba aims to provide 'final touch' for League Two side

Nicke Kabamba made his only start for Portsmouth in a 2-1 win over Cambridge United in April

Striker Nicke Kabamba hopes he can be the answer to Colchester United's goalscoring problems following his recent loan move from Portsmouth.

The 24-year-old, who quit a job as a car salesman to join Pompey in January, has joined the U's for more game time.

Colchester have only scored three times in five League Two matches this season.

"Watching the last game against Cambridge, you can see the team has potential. It just needs that final touch," Kabamba told BBC Essex.

"They had about 30 crosses in the past two games so it's all there, as soon as it gels, we'll be in a good place."

Kabamba was an unused substitute in last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United

"It was frustrating. The team was looking for a goal but it's still early days, I'd only trained one session," he said.

Pompey paid an undisclosed fee for Kabamba after he scored 16 goals for non-league Hampton & Richmond Borough in the first part of last season.

He has made six appearances for the League One side, but only started in one of them.

And he hopes his spell at Colchester will help him achieve his ambition of emulating other ex-non-league players who have reached the top level, like England's Jamie Vardy.

"Training every day, trying to better yourself, is a dream come true," he said. "I am living the dream and that's why you've got to push yourself in every single training session, and every single game, to do your best.

"At the end of the day, you don't want to go back to 9-5, so I'm trying to focus on scoring goals, getting my name out there and being a force in the league.

"If you keep playing well, good things happen, so you have to keep playing well, be consistent and see where it takes you.

"Going through an academy, they're so used to being a pro - but when you come out of work, you think to yourself 'I can't go back to that lifestyle' and you're a bit more hungry."