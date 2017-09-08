Athlone Town pair banned for 12 months over match-fixing

Igor Labuts has been handed a 12-month ban by the FAI

The Football Association of Ireland has banned two Athlone Town players for 12 months over match-fixing.

Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan were found to have manipulated the result of the Irish club's 3-1 First Division defeat by Longford Town on 29 April.

The FAI launched an investigation after Uefa was informed of suspicious betting patterns during the game.

Athlone Town and the Irish players' association has said that the pair will appeal against the bans.

Athlone Town twice won the League of Ireland title in the early 1980s but now play in the second-tier First Division

FAI decisions 'outrageous' - Athlone

The League of Ireland First Division club said it was extremely unhappy with the "outrageous findings" made by the FAI against Latvian-born goalkeeper Labuts and Romanian Sfrijan.

"At this stage the club supports the player's appeal against the findings and any avenues taken by the two, who strongly deny the charges, aimed at overturning these decisions," said an Athlone Town statement.

"It is our opinion that the evidence presented against the players was exceptionally flimsy, and based on opinion only.

"It also appears extraordinary to use that while the FAI say it has a zero tolerance policy to match-fixing that the penalty deemed to be appropriate for match-fixing and manipulating the outcome of games is one of 12 months ban."

A statement from the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland said that the appeals will be taken "as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary".

The FAI said that it had launched its investigation after a Uefa betting fraud detection system report demonstrated "clear and overwhelming betting evidence that the course of the 29 April game was unduly influenced with a view to gaining corrupt betting profits".

Two other games involving the club were also investigated but the FAI decided that there was insufficient evidence to bring further charges.

Full investigation conducted says FAI

An FAI statement said it had conducted "a full investigation" which included interviews with the two players plus a review of the match footage by football experts.

The FAI statement added that it considered the pair's own account of their financial arrangements with Athlone Town to be "unconvincing and insufficient".

However, in response the PFAI said that "no evidence exists that these players were guilty of any such offence".

"Igor Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan co-operated fully with the investigation and provided all phone records and any bank accounts that they had to the FAI.

"None of these records were used at the hearing and no suggestion has been made that they indicated any untoward behaviour.

"Instead, the FAI arbitrarily convened a three-man panel to study the footage in conjunction with evidence of irregular betting patterns.

"No rule exists for such a panel but it was nonetheless asked to determine if these players performed in an adequate or illogical manner.

Case based on 'half-baked innuendo - PFAI

"Of these three, only two reached an opinion that they had while a third, though expressing reservations, said he felt there was not enough evidence.

"At the hearing, one of these experts did not appear and his opinion was withdrawn while another, who had expressed reservations, changed his view.

"A further expert was introduced, a sports consultant from Austria, who had never seen a League of Ireland match before and he refused to say whether he felt the actions of the player in question was deliberate or not.

"The players engaged four experts, including three of Ireland's best known broadcasting pundits and another leading coach, all of whom expressed the opinion that there was not enough evidence to find the players guilty of match manipulation and that the errors in the match were typical of that standard of football."

The PFAI added that the FAI panel's decision made "no reference to the substantial expert evidence which contradicts the finding and ignores the fact that in 93.7% of all cases reported by the BFDS betting monitor where irregular betting patterns exist, no sanctions were administered".

"Quite simply, the most serious allegation that can be made against a footballer must be backed up by overwhelming evidence, not half-baked innuendo.

"No player in the history of sport has been found guilty of match fixing on such little evidence."

The PFAI statement added that the "stain of this allegation allegation is career-ending" but adding that while the damage done to the players is "irreversible, they will fight to reclaim what is left of their good names".