Dele Alli: Fifa open disciplinary proceedings after gesture at Wembley

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli after he gestured with his middle finger during England's match against Slovakia on Monday.

Television pictures showed Alli's gesture during the 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory at Wembley.

The 21-year-old said it was a "joke with good friend" Kyle Walker.

It is thought the case will not be dealt with until late September at the earliest.

