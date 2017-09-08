Mick McCarthy: Ipswich boss 'not bothered' if EFL closes transfer window earlier

Mick McCarthy's Ipswich are second in the Championship and away to QPR on Saturday

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy insists he is "not bothered" whether the English Football League decides to close the transfer window earlier.

Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to shut the summer window before the start of next season.

And the EFL could follow suit pending the outcome of talks with stakeholders.

"As always, I'll get on with it. Whatever gets thrown at me, I'll deal with it," 58-year-old McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I'm not bothered. They all want to change rules and do different things. There's such excitement about our game and everything that goes on in the Premier League. They want to change it to suit themselves and when it gets changed, I'm not sure it suits them anyway.

"One or two of them might not be too happy if it closes earlier and they'll be spending all their summer holidays doing deals.

"I understand the reason why, that we'd all have our squads and nothing else could happen and we wouldn't have all these upsets of these big players, who think they can put pressure on clubs and move on.

"Maybe I'm being selfish. I didn't have any of that, there was nobody coming in my office and telling me they didn't want to play for me and wanted to move. I had it the other way, I had players in here wanting to play for us."

Mick McCarthy wanted to sign Brighton's Conor Goldson on Transfer Deadline Day

McCarthy signed teenage Everton defender Callum Connolly on loan on Transfer Deadline Day after a move for Brighton's Connor Goldson fell through.

Goldson, 24, has yet to play for the Seagulls this season after successful heart surgery earlier this year and was keen to move to Portman Road.

"It was stressful for Connor I think. I feel really sorry for him because he'd committed to coming to Ipswich and there were lots of people in his earhole trying to convince him to go here there and everywhere," said McCarthy.

"Fair play to Chris Hughton at Brighton, to Connor and his agent, who stuck with us despite everybody else trying to bend his ear and then right at the very end of it, the player Brighton were going to sign, the club they were getting him from, another of their centre-backs got injured, so they had to call him back and that was all the nonsense during the day.

"Connor was here, he'd signed the forms, he was ready to start with us, he'd got his squad number, But Brighton couldn't do the deal because then they couldn't get a centre half. It was kind of no fault of anybodys."