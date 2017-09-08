Neil Warnock wins Championship manager of the month award

Neil Warnock signed Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in May, 2017 for Cardiff City

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has been named Championship manager of the month for August and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has taken the player award.

The Bluebirds were unbeaten in their opening five league games of the season.

Mendez-Laing scored four goals in those games, two of them in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

Cardiff go into Saturday's game at Fulham top of the table with the hosts 14th with only one win to date.

Meanwhile Newport County striker Frank Nouble was named League Two Player for August.