Hibernian: Paul Hanlon delighted with Neil Lennon's new deal

Paul Hanlon (right) has been with Hibs since 2008

Paul Hanlon says Neil Lennon has brought out the best in him and is delighted the head coach has extended his contract with Hibernian.

The 27-year-old centre-half is back in the starting line-up after missing the start of the season following injury.

"He has been great for me personally," said Hanlon of Lennon.

"I missed the pre-season this year through injury and he's had the confidence to put me right back in at the start of the season."

Lennon took over at Hibs in 2016 and led the side back to the Scottish Premiership by winning the Championship and the Northern Irishman's new deal runs until 2020.

"It's been well documented over the years that we've had a turnover of managers, but that's great that he's secured his long-term future and hopefully provide a bit of stability," said Hanlon.

"He demands the best, every training session and every game, and it's great to have a person like that leading the club."

Hibs, who visit St Johnstone on Saturday, have had 11 team bosses since Tony Mowbray left in 2006 and youth academy product Hanlon has played under most of them.

"He is the one that shows his passion the most," said Hanlon when asked to make a comparison.

"He kicks every ball with us in a game and in training sessions as well.

"He's got a very high demand for the standards that he wants and I think that's a great thing to have in the club.

"You are under no uncertain terms about what he demands from you every single training session."

Hanlon is delighted to be first choice despite Lennon making nine additions to his first-team squad this summer.

"I've always liked to play the ball from the back and he encourages that a lot," Hanlon added.

"He has given me a lot of confidence in my game as well and I think, if you ask any player, if they are playing with confidence, they'll play their best football."