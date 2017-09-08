Vincent Janssen: Tottenham striker set to join Fenerbahce on loan

Tottenham paid Dutch club AZ Alkmaar £17m for Vincent Janssen last season

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen is set to join Turkish club Fenerbahce on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs in July 2016 but only managed six goals in 38 appearances in all competitions during his first season.

The Netherlands international has moved further down the pecking order following the arrival of Fernando Llorente from Swansea this summer.

Fenerbahce are also interested in a loan deal for Chelsea's Diego Costa.

On Thursday, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said that Janssen still had a future at the north London side despite his exclusion from their Champions League squad.

"That is about numbers," said the Argentine manager, when asked about the Dutchman's omission.

"We only have 17 places. We are 19, so we left out both Vincent and [Argentina midfielder] Erik Lamela.

"In January we check again to see if we change the names in the squad. But, yes, he has a future like other players here."