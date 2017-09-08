Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chivas, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibernian

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic captain Scott Brown, 32, is close to agreeing to a new contract. (Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has vowed not to take any risks with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 21, who is nearing fitness before Tuesday's Champions League Group B opener at home to Paris Saint-Germain. (Sun)

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning hopes to end Celtic's unbeaten domestic run on Friday evening but admits it's "feasible" they could emulate last season's achievement of going through a whole domestic season without losing a match. (Herald - subscription required)

Dembele joined Celtic last summer while Brown is in his 11th season at the club

The Scottish FA say there could be an investigation into the granting of a Uefa licence to Rangers in 2011. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha believes a partnership between the Ibrox club and Mexican outfit Chivas could benefit both clubs. (Herald - subscription required)

Chivas chief executive Jose Luis Higuera was in Glasgow this week for informal discussions with Rangers and Caixinha. (Scotsman)

Caixinha insists Rangers can still cash in on Michael O'Halloran, who is on loan at St Johnstone, despite saying the winger has no future at Ibrox. (National - subscription required)

And the Portuguese manager has vowed to silence O'Halloran and other critics who doubt his ability to succeed at Rangers. (Daily Express)

Caixinha has won 10 and lost five of his 18 matches in charge of Rangers

Former Manchester United and Rangers assistant manager Archie Knox believes even Sir Alex Ferguson would struggle to compete with Celtic were he the Ibrox boss, due to the disparity in the Glasgow clubs' squads. (Herald - subscription required)

Craig Levein is looking forward to putting his own ideas into practice at Hearts now that he is manager again and says: "It's not rocket science. But I believe that it works." (Scotsman)

Levein feels Rangers unsettled Hearts' Jamie Walker before dropping their interest in the winger at the end of the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, whose side take on Hearts at Murrayfield on Saturday, believes the Tynecastle players need to shoulder some of the blame for Ian Cathro's downfall as head coach. (Sun)

Hearts turned down a request from Aberdeen to train at Murrayfield before Saturday's encounter in Edinburgh. (Daily Record)

Murrayfield hosts Scotland and Edinburgh rugby matches but has previously been used for football

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright expects old friend Neil Lennon's Hibernian to be pushing for a top-three place this season. (Herald - subscription required)

Lennon is targeting silverware after signing a new three-year deal as Hibernian head coach. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Profits from an annual senior amateur international boxing match between Scotland and England will go towards erecting a statue of Scottish great Ken Buchanan in Edinburgh. (Herald - subscription)