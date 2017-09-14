Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion

Pascal Gross scored twice last weekend as Brighton registered their first top-flight win since 1983

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will assess winger Ryan Fraser, who suffered an ankle injury against Arsenal last weekend.

The game comes too soon for Junior Stanislas, who is back in training after a groin injury, while Callum Wilson remains a long-term absentee.

Brighton expect captain Bruno to be fit despite being forced off against West Brom with a back injury.

Izzy Brown may be in contention after returning to training following a hamstring problem.

The Seagulls remain without injured trio Sam Baldock, Steve Sidwell and Beram Kayal.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "Brighton beat West Bromwich Albion last Saturday to move onto four points, while Bournemouth have gone down to four defeats out of four.

"Eddie Howe has described three of the Cherries' four league performances as "unacceptable," although it has to be remembered that Manchester City and Arsenal have been two of their opponents.

"This is the first meeting between these two coastal clubs since April 2015, but there won't be a long wait until the next match, as they face each other again in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

"There's no doubt though that this Friday is, by a considerable margin, the more important of the two."

Twitter: @johnrodercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Media playback is not supported on this device Eddie Howe: Bournemouth manager keeping calm despite winless Premier League start

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It's back to basics really, the fundamentals that we know can bring us success. The lads have worked hard this week, I think we've prepared well, so we're ready.

"The players are a very honest group, they want to do well and when we're not doing so well, they feel that.

"We do have to recognise that we've just played Manchester City and Arsenal and we've said previously that you have to put those games to the back of your minds.

"We know that we'll be judged on these games."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "When you're at a club like Bournemouth that have only recently been in the Premier League, you can have good and bad periods. But what they've always done is come through them.

"They have a lot of quality in the team and I've no doubt it will only be a short period of time before they start turning those results around, because of the experience they've had in the last few seasons.

"Probably by the standards they've had - they'll be disappointed - but there's certainly far more to come from them."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last six games against Brighton, winning three of those matches.

The Seagulls' last win away to the Cherries was a 2-0 victory in the third tier on 2 October 2007.

That is their only win in their last eight league trips to Bournemouth (D2, L5).

This will be the first time the sides have met at the highest level of league competition - and the 1,420th different top-flight meeting between two teams.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth could lose their opening five league games for the third time in their history. On the two previous occasions, in 1994 and 1983, they recovered to avoid relegation (from the third tier).

Just three clubs have started a Premier League season with five consecutive defeats - Southampton in 1998, Sunderland in 2005 and Portsmouth in 2009. The latter two sides were relegated.

Defeat would be the first time the Cherries have lost five successive Premier League games.

Bournemouth have won just five of their 23 Premier League games in 2017 (D7, L11).

Jermain Defoe has scored only one goal in his last 17 Premier League appearances, in Sunderland's 2-0 victory at Hull City on 6 May.

Defoe could feature against a 39th different club in the Premier League. He has scored against 35 of the 38 previous sides he has faced.

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls last won back-to-back top-flight matches in 1982, beating Arsenal 1-0 on 7 September and Sunderland 3-2 on 11 September.

Their last away win in the top flight was a 2-1 victory at Swansea on 1 March 1983.

Brighton registered six shots on target against West Brom last weekend, as many as in their first three league games combined.

Chris Hughton is winless in his last 10 Premier League away matches as a manager (D3, L7) since his Norwich side claimed a 2-0 victory at West Brom on 7 December 2013.

Pascal Gross has had a hand in all three of Brighton's goals in the Premier League this season (scoring two and assisting one).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 47% Probability of away win: 26%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.