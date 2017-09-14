Partick Thistle v Rangers

Rangers have won six consecutive games against Thistle

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny's is rated as having a 50-50 chance of facing Rangers in Friday's Scottish Premiership game at Firhill.

He was forced off against Ross County last weekend with a muscle strain.

Long-term absentees Callum Booth, Gary Fraser and Mustapha Dumbuya remain out through injury, but defender Niall Keown returns from suspension.

Rangers have a fully-fit squad, with left-back signing Declan John still waiting to make his debut.

Pedro Caixinha's side visit Firhill twice within four days as they return to meet their Glasgow rivals in Tuesday's Scottish League Cup quarter-final.

The Ibrox men, who are three points behind leaders Celtic in the Premiership, could go top for a few hours at least if they can overcome Alan Archibald's team.

Thistle lifted themselves off the foot of the table last week by securing their first point of the season away to Ross County.

Thistle have gone four games this season and 10 top-flight games overall without a win

Rangers are unbeaten in three games

Rangers have won their last six meetings with Thistle, scoring twice each time

Thistle have not beaten Rangers in 26 meetings since a 3-0 win at Firhill in 1993

Rangers won their last five top-flight away games - their best run since 14 in a row in 2011

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We're confident, believe it or not. We're at home and we've got to get after Rangers and get the victory.

"We know there is a big incentive for Rangers to get to the top of the league, but the incentive to get that first three points is just as big for us.

"There is going to be a big crowd, the game's live on TV and it's a chance to get our first win, so there are plenty of motivating factors - none more so than the chance to get out of the group down the bottom of the table.

"We were annoyed we lost the two late goals against them in both games here last season.

"We had put so much into the performances, especially the second game, when I thought we were the better team for longer periods.

"But it just proves - and we've reminded the players of this point this week - when teams have quality, it doesn't matter if it's the first minute or the 95th. Quality players can turn up at any time, so we need to make sure we are on our guard.

"I think they have got stronger as this season has gone on. I watched them in their European game back in July as well as their last two games, which have been very good.

"They scored three against Ross County and four against Dundee, so it looks like their new players are starting to gel."

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha: "I went to watch their first match at Easter Road. I went there to watch Hibs, but I also watched Partick and it's one team that is having a positive approach to the game.

"It's quite understandable the way, if you watch them in two or three matches like we did, you understand the ideas that Archibald is having for the team.

"It's one team that is playing positive. They have good players, they are strong on set-pieces and they have players who can decide a match.

"So we need to have that in consideration rather than the position or the start they have in the league and show all respect, total respect, to the opponent."