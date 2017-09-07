Transfer gossip: Mourinho, Costa, Carvalho, Lemar, Hamsik, Draxler

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Arsenal are confident they can revive a £92m deal for Monaco and France midfielder Thomas Lemar, 21, in January. (Star)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is expected to hold talks with the club in November about extending his contract. (Telegraph)

West Ham are planning a January move for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, 25, despite an ongoing row over this summer's failed deal. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says he is hopeful Chelsea and Spain strikerDiego Costa, 28, will return to the club in January. (Marca)

Lille turned down the chance to sign Netherlands international Vincent Janssen, 23, because coach Marcelo Bielsa had doubts about the Tottenham striker's technique. (SFR Sport, via London Evening Standard)

Valencia considered a loan move for Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 28, during the summer but instead opted to sign 21-year-old Manchester United player Andreas Pereira. (Super Deporte, via Talksport)

Paris St-Germain forward Julian Draxler has told his Germany team-mates he wanted to join Barcelona in the summer. The 23-year-old was linked with Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo, via Metro)

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik, 30, says the chance to move to Manchester United would prompt the toughest decision of his career. (Kicker, via Star)

Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, will not be given an instant recall because manager Jurgen Klopp says the Brazilian is short of fitness. (Mail)

Barcelona are interested in Marseille's French attacker Maxime Lopez, 19. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Hull City were close to signing Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa, 24, on loan on transfer deadline day. (Hull Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller is a target for Juventus. The 27-year-old also interests Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. (Tuttosport, via Talksport)

Meanwhile...

Telegraph football correspondent Jason Burt has told BBC Radio 5 live that striker Kylian Mbappe, who has joined Paris St-Germain from Monaco on loan with a view to a permanent £166m transfer, is the most mature 18-year-old he has ever met.

West Ham United defender James Collins taunted team-mate Andy Carroll by posting a video of him nutmegging the striker during a training drill. (Instagram)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has addressed his new number at Manchester United, in the most Zlatan of ways. (Twitter)

Watford striker Andre Gray has been showing off his impressive ink work. (Twitter)

Tottenham have offered a first look at their ambitious plans to include the world's first dividing retractable football pitch in their new stadium. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has approved a new nickname for Ben Woodburn, and says the 17-year-old forward will play for several age groups at the club to aid his development. (Liverpool Echo)

A group of Peru fans celebrated their World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador at a funeral. (Sun)

Former West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce believes the club's former midfielder Ravel Morrison is "the biggest waste of talent" he has worked with. Morrison, 24, joined Mexican club Atlas on transfer deadline day. (Sky Sports, via Manchester Evening News)

Everton striker Oumar Niasse is back in first-team contention. The 27-year-old has played just seven times for the Toffees since joining for £13.5m in February 2016. (Liverpool Echo)

Best of Thursday's transfer gossip

Eighteen-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris St-Germain on loan from Monaco in the transfer window, says joining Arsenal was a "real option" after meeting Gunners boss Arsene Wenger. (Telegraph)

Manchester City will offer just £20m for Arsenal's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, in January. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has one more game to save his job at Selhurst Park.(Telegraph)

Chelsea and Arsenal are expected to renew their interest in Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller, 27, in January. (Daily Mirror)

Former England winger Ashley Young, 32, is ready for talks with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho over his future and wants to stay at Old Trafford for one more year. (Sun)