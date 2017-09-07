Diego Costa: Fenerbahce hold talks about loan signing of Chelsea striker

Diego Costa scored 20 goals last season as Chelsea won the Premier League

Fenerbahce have held talks with Diego Costa's representatives about signing the Chelsea striker on loan.

Costa, 28, remains in Brazil and has refused to return to England.

The Spain international failed to leave the Premier League champions before transfer deadline day in much of Europe, but the Turkish transfer window does not close until Friday.

A source close to the negotiations has said a deal with the Turkish side is unlikely, but talks are ongoing.

Costa has been told by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to find another club.

He wanted to return to Atletico Madrid in the summer but they were not allowed to sign players because of a transfer embargo. They can do so in January.

The forward has since been left out of Chelsea's Champions League squad.