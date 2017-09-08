Wilfried Bony: Paul Clement says striker brings 'positive energy' to Swans

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilfried Bony on his fan song and Swans return

Head coach Paul Clement has praised the "positivity" returning striker Wilfried Bony has already brought to the Swansea City dressing room.

The 28-year-old is back at the Liberty Stadium following a £12m move from Manchester City.

A fans' favourite from his first spell in Wales, Bony is set to play a part as Swansea face Newcastle on Sunday.

"He has a lot of personality. He can hold the room when he walks into the dressing room," Clement said.

"There is a lot of positive energy coming from him."

Bony scored 25 Premier League goals for Swansea before his move £28m move to Manchester in January 2015.

Swansea boss Clement has already been impressed with his new signing.

"He's a very good player. The first thing you notice is he's strong, but he's got good feet too. A good touch. You know why he went from here to a big club. You can see why Manchester City took him," he said.

"I've seen a few boys in training trying to get contact on him and he just doesn't move. You just bounce off him. It's very good.

"But he's got soft feet as well. He's got a good touch. That's a good quality for a striker. That ability to hold people off while at the same time he can get hold of the ball as well.

"He's strong enough to hold people off, but has soft enough feet to link it up with his teammates."

Wilfried Bony's only Premier League goals for Stoke City last season came against Swansea

Swansea are looking to build on a draw at Southampton, a defeat to Manchester United and a good win at Crystal Palace before the international break.

The goals in the 2-0 win at Selhurst Park were scored by forwards Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew and Clement believes, with the arrival of Bony, his side now have the perfect personnel in place to ensure they keep finding the net.

"I'm really pleased with the blend of the three. They are all different," added Clement.

"Tammy's a goal-scorer, he's got a good smell for it when the ball arrives in or around the goal, he really likes to attack the back of defences.

"Wilfried again he wants to score goals, but he's brilliant with his back to goal, he's going to really help us with linking the play. Jordan has got that bit of everything, he can come deep, he can collect it and he can run with the ball, he gives so much for the team.

"Between the three of them we've got a nice blend of qualities."