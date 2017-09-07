Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn tells the BBC that he is unfazed by the political events surrounding North Korea's missile testing as he adapts to the life and culture in South Korea.

McGinn, who has scored three goals in 53 international appearances, moved from Aberdeen to Gwangju in the summer.

The 30-year-old is hoping that Northern Ireland can follow up last year's Euro 2016 adventure in France by securing a place at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.