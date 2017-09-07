Adam Federici: Nottingham Forest wait for update on injured Bournemouth keeper

Adam Federici played 17 games for Bournemouth last season

Nottingham Forest are waiting to hear the extent of the injury on-loan goalkeeper Adam Federici suffered while on international duty with Australia.

The 32-year-old has joined from Bournemouth on a deal until January, but sustained an unspecified injury while away with his national team.

Manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham: "He is being assessed.

"He has gone straight to Bournemouth because his family are there and he knows the medical staff."