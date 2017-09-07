Rudy Gestede: Middlesbrough striker out with 'freak' dead-leg injury says Garry Monk
-
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede will be out for an unspecified period after minor surgery on a "freak" dead-leg injury, says manager Garry Monk.
Benin international Gestede, 28, picked up the knock in training, which despite initial treatment required a procedure to relieve pressure on the area.
"It's rare for it to re-bleed, after compression and ice it goes back to normal," Monk told BBC Look North.
"But it was excessively bleeding, more than a normal dead leg."
Monk added: "He had a minor operation to relieve the pressure and tightness but in terms of the timeframe we don't know.
"I've seen many dead legs. It was a freak injury. He is still in hospital, even though it's been a very small operation, to let the swelling go down."
Gestede joined Boro from Aston Villa in January and has since scored three goals in 25 games.