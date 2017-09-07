Rudy Gestede: Middlesbrough striker out with 'freak' dead-leg injury says Garry Monk

Rudy Gestede has scored one goal in six games for Middlesbrough this season

Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede will be out for an unspecified period after minor surgery on a "freak" dead-leg injury, says manager Garry Monk.

Benin international Gestede, 28, picked up the knock in training, which despite initial treatment required a procedure to relieve pressure on the area.

"It's rare for it to re-bleed, after compression and ice it goes back to normal," Monk told BBC Look North.

"But it was excessively bleeding, more than a normal dead leg."

Monk added: "He had a minor operation to relieve the pressure and tightness but in terms of the timeframe we don't know.

"I've seen many dead legs. It was a freak injury. He is still in hospital, even though it's been a very small operation, to let the swelling go down."

Gestede joined Boro from Aston Villa in January and has since scored three goals in 25 games.