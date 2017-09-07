Lee Johnson: Bristol City 'had perfect transfer window', says head coach

Lee Johnson's Bristol City are 13th in the Championship

Championship club Bristol City had a "perfect" summer transfer window, head coach Lee Johnson has said.

City added nine players before the 31 August deadline, including Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou for a club-record £5.3m.

Three players departed and a further 15 were loaned to other clubs.

"It was an excellent one, not only with the players we brought in but, from a selfish point of view, to have kept players," said Johnson.

The 36-year-old told BBC Radio Bristol: "We had the perfect window. We kept players that were being heavily circled, both in this division and the division above."

Bristol City rejected a number of bids for centre-back Aden Flint, while Johnson confirmed there was interest in Hordur Magnusson from three overseas clubs.

"By bringing in Nathan Baker [from Aston Villa] it allowed us to pull the strings on any deal [for Flint]," added Johnson.

"This club won't be selling players on the cheap. Certainly it would have to be market value for anyone to go.

"Now it is up to the five centre-halves to compete for two places.

"We [normally] have two players for each position. Now we've got a bit of overload in a couple of areas, but that happens. I want two top players to compete for each position."

On 2 August, Johnson confirmed the club had rejected what he described as a "derisory" joint bid from Birmingham City for Flint and left-back Joe Bryan.