BBC Sport - Tottenham Hotspur: Who wins, Eric Dier or Dele Alli on the basketball court?

Who wins, Dier or Dele on the basketball court?

Tottenham's Eric Dier discusses his ongoing 'bromance' with team-mate Dele Alli and reveals who really won their recent basketball game.

WATCH MORE: Crouch reveals Stoke's Mario Kart king

Watch more from Eric Dier on Football Focus - Saturday, 9th September from 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Who wins, Dier or Dele on the basketball court?

Video

Anderson edges closer to 500 Test wickets

Video

Watch: Cook drops Brathwaite on three

Video

'Mary Berry would like this!' - TMS' summer in cake

Video

Gazza's tears & the Crazy Gang: Five of Motty's best

Audio

How winning the SPOTY Unsung Hero award has changed Marcellus' life

Video

'I still love commentating but it's time to go'

Video

From training alone to the Great North Run - these girls can run!

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Video

Archive: Andy Murray limps out of Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired