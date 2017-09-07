BBC Sport - Richard Scudamore: Closing transfer window early is 'controlled risk' for Premier League clubs

Closing transfer window early is 'controlled risk' - Scudamore

Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore says clubs want to stop players moving within the league after the season has begun.

Premier League clubs have voted to close next summer's transfer window before the 2018-19 season starts.

READ MORE: Premier League: Transfer window will close before start of season

