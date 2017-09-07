BBC Sport - Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has 'no doubt' about forward's mentality

Wenger has 'no doubt' over Sanchez mentality

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will have no problems reproducing his best form after an "uncomfortable" transfer window, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

READ MORE: Sanchez will be back to best - Wenger

Top videos

Video

Wenger has 'no doubt' over Sanchez mentality

Video

Anderson edges closer to 500 Test wickets

Video

Watch: Cook drops Brathwaite on three

Video

Dier or Dele on the basketball court - who wins?

Video

'Mary Berry would like this!' - TMS' summer in cake

Video

Gazza's tears & the Crazy Gang: Five of Motty's best

Audio

How winning the SPOTY Unsung Hero award has changed Marcellus' life

Video

'I still love commentating but it's time to go'

Video

From training alone to 4,500-strong - these girls can run!

Video

Rookie's guide to American Football

Video

Archive: Andy Murray limps out of Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired