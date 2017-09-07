BBC Sport - Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has 'no doubt' about forward's mentality
Wenger has 'no doubt' over Sanchez mentality
- From the section Football
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will have no problems reproducing his best form after an "uncomfortable" transfer window, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.
READ MORE: Sanchez will be back to best - Wenger
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired