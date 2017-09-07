Che Adams: Striker signs new five-year contract with Birmingham City

Che Adams
Che Adams made two appearances for England Under-20s

Che Adams has signed a new five-year contract with Birmingham City.

Adams, 21, scored seven goals in 42 appearances for the Blues last season after joining the Championship club from Sheffield United in August 2016.

The striker has scored three goals in five games this season - all of which came in a 5-1 EFL Cup win over Crawley.

He will compete with Lukas Jutkiewicz and new arrivals Isaac Vassell and Sam Gallagher for a starting place in Harry Redknapp's side this season.

