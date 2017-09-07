FA Cup: BBC to stream Deeping Rangers v Kidderminster in second qualifying round

Kidderminster are managed by John Eustace, who played regularly in the Championship during a career as a midfielder with Coventry, Stoke, Watford and Derby

FA Cup second qualifying round: Deeping Rangers v Kidderminster Harriers Coverage will be live on Saturday, 16 September from 12:20 on the BBC Sport website, app and connected devices

The BBC will broadcast the FA Cup tie between Deeping Rangers and Kidderminster Harriers.

Deeping will host the second qualifying round fixture, which takes place on Saturday, 16 September at 12:30 BST.

The Peterborough-based side play in the ninth tier of English football, while Kidderminster are in the sixth tier.

A game from every stage of the 2017-18 tournament will be streamed live across BBC Sport's digital platforms.

This will allow audiences to watch the game live on their PC, mobile, tablet or connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Messages can be sent to the commentary team using #bbcfacup during the game and they will aim to respond to as many as they can.

Kidderminster are 15th in National League North - two levels below the EFL - and will be strong favourites against Deeping, who are ninth in the United Counties League Premier Division.