Hibernian: Neil Lennon commits his future to Easter Road club

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon guided the team to the Championship title in his first season in charge

Neil Lennon has signed an extension to his contract as Hibernian manager, committing him to the club until 2020.

The 46-year-old won the Championship title in his first season in charge and Hibs sit sixth on their return the top flight after four matches.

"I've made no secret of my enjoyment of my time at Easter Road and my desire to stay at Hibernian," he said.

"The infrastructure is first class, it's a great club, and now I want to do all I can to make it a successful one."

Lennon spent the summer strengthening his squad ahead of the return to the top flight, signing nine new players, but he stressed the importance of working with the Easter Road club's youth players.

"All of the parts are in place to build a strong future," the former Celtic and Bolton boss said.

"We have a strong group of players, we are seeing talented youngsters like Fraser Murray and Ryan Porteous force their way into first-team contention, and we have good, supportive people running the club."

Lennon took Hibs to the semi-finals in the Edinburgh club's defence of the Scottish Cup last term and has a League Cup quarter-final with Livingston to look forward to this month.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster said that the board shared Lennon's outlook for the team's immediate future.

"He is an ambitious guy, he wants to win silverware, and he brings that mentality with him," Dempster said.

"We look forward to working together to bring supporters more of the success they have enjoyed over the past two seasons."

Lennon won five trophies in his four full seasons as Celtic manager and reached the last 16 of the Champions League in 2011-12.

He joined Bolton in October 2014, steering them away from the foot of the Championship and avoiding relegation but left the club in March of the next season as the drop to League One loomed.