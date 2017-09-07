Premier League: Transfer window will close before start of season

Renato Sanches, Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were each a focus of the summer transfer window

Premier League clubs have voted to close next summer's transfer window before the season starts.

Managers have complained that the ability for players to move when the season is under way causes disruption to their squads and preparations.

From next season, the window will close at 17:00 BST on the Thursday before the Premier League season begins.

The vote was not unanimous and clubs will still be able to sell players until the end of the normal window.

The window across Europe runs until 31 August. The Premier League's move means that while clubs will be able to sell until that date, buying activity will cease on 9 August for the 2018-19 season.

European leagues will still be able to buy and sell until 31 August, while the Football League's window also remains unaltered.

Football League bosses have indicated they could follow the Premier League's move but require further dialogue with stakeholders before a decision is made.

The number of Premier League clubs who wanted the change is not yet clear but at least 14 of the 20 must have voted for the move in order for a change to take place.

More to follow.