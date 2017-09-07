Hearts: Craig Levein says he will be judged on results at Edinburgh club

Levein has returned to the Tynecastle dugout for his second spell in charge

Craig Levein says the success of his second spell as Hearts manager should be measured by results.

The 52-year-old begins his second stint in charge against Aberdeen at Murrayfield on Saturday.

He will consider Jamie Walker for selection, and says the player should be "disappointed" that promises made from outwith Tynecastle during the transfer window were not met.

"There is only one way and that is results," said Levein.

"It's results initially, then when you get results people want you to play well. So I want to get to the point when people are wanting us to play well."

Levein, who will also continue in the director of football role he assumed in May 2014, admits to some nerves as he returns to the dugout.

"Being on the training ground this week I have had a few butterflies," he said.

"I am looking forward to Saturday. In my previous role I was just watching and giving some advice if asked.

"This is different. For the first time in four or five years I have had to look at the game plan and select the players, which are things I am looking forward to. I would imagine there would be a touch of nerves on Saturday."

Hearts have played European ties at Murrayfield before, the most recent in 2006

The delayed redevelopment of the main stand at Tynecastle has led to Hearts playing three games at the home of Scottish Rugby, having started the Premiership campaign with four away games.

The players will train at Murrayfield for the first time on Friday morning and the manager has no fears about how they will cope with such a vast stadium.

"If you are going to play away from home, is that not a brilliant place to go?" said Levein, who has not managed at club level since leaving Dundee United to take over as Scotland boss in 2009.

"It's a wonderful stadium and the pitch will be brilliant, so I am really looking forward to it."

'Promises not kept for Walker'

Meanwhile, referring to Rangers' failed attempts to sign Jamie Walker over the summer, Levein said the attacking midfielder had been let down by broken promises.

Hearts rejected two bids for the 24-year-old in June and there was no breakthrough before the end of August.

Walker turned down the opportunity to sign a new deal at Tynecastle and will be out of contract at the end of this season.

"I don't want to go into too much detail, but if I was Jamie I'd be a little bit disappointed that a lot of the promises that were made to him weren't kept - and not from our club," said Levein.

"I haven't had a conversation with him. He has trained fantastically well since the beginning of the week.

"For me, Jamie Walker is another player. If he does work on the training ground, he will play."