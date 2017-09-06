Pie-eating ex-Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw fined by FA

Breaking news

Former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has been fined £375 and banned for two months for breaching FA betting rules.

The 45-year-old ate a pie during February's FA Cup loss to Arsenal after a bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that he would eat a pie on camera.

It was alleged he intentionally influenced a football betting market.

The charge, which he denied, was found proven after an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

More to follow.

