Aberdeen: Gary Mackay-Steven will learn from river rescue, says Derek McInnes

Aberdeen have supported Gary Mackay-Steven following the "out of character" incident

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes believes Gary Mackay-Steven will learn from his error after being rescued from a river.

Mackay-Steven, 26, was suffering from hypothermia when he was pulled from the River Kelvin in Glasgow by firefighters following a night out last month.

The Dons boss told the club's RedTV that he had no problem with players relaxing and switching off.

"But there's no place for a footballer to be as drunk as he was and the consequences of what happened."

The former Celtic winger, who joined the Dons in July, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being pulled form the river.

"I've spoken to Gary and it was totally out of character for him," said McInnes. "I think it's a reminder of the spotlight the players are under, a reminder of the restraint and discipline that's required.

"It's bizarre circumstances but we're here to support Gary. However, it's also a reminder to him and everybody else of the responsibly to make sure there is that restraint and discipline at all times.

"By all means have a drink - but make sure you're in control of the situation.

"We've addressed it now. We don't expect it to be an issue going forward with him or any other of my players.

"It could have been far more problematic for him but thankfully he is back with us. He is embarrassed as you would expect and feels he has let people down but we are here to support him.

"He's a good lad with so much to offer. It's all about learning as nobody is perfect."