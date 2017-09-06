Maria Thorisdottir: Chelsea Ladies sign Norway defender

Maria Thorisdottir
Maria Thorisdottir made her Norway debut against Iceland in March 2015

Chelsea Ladies have signed Norway international defender Maria Thorisdottir ahead of the upcoming Women's Super League One winter season.

The 24-year-old, who previously played for Norwegian side Klepp, has signed with Emma Hayes' side until 2019.

Thorisdottir played in two of Norway's three group games at the Women's Euros.

"I am maybe like a Viking. I like to go hard into duels, win the ball in the air and try to play my team-mates in well," she told Chelsea's club website.

"I am very proud to be part of Chelsea Ladies, it is a big dream coming true."

The new WSL 1 season begins on Friday, 22 September.

